Priyanka Chopra brings classic 'Desi Girl' vibe to Hyderabad's GlobeTrotter event, greets fans with 'Namaste'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15 : Priyanka Chopra knows how to keep all eyes on her, and on Saturday evening, the actress did just that.

Fans had been waiting all day to see what the "Desi Girl" would wear to the much-talked-about GlobeTrotter event at Ramoji Film City, and PeeCee? Well, she did not disappoint.

The actress arrived at the venue alongside her 'Varanasi' co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, as well as director SS Rajamouli.

For the event, Priyanka opted to wear an elegant lehenga-saree that she paired with a statement necklace, maang tikka, bracelets, and a waist belt that gave her outfit a defined silhouette.

The Barfi actress was also seen greeting fans with a "Namaste" and waving at the crowd, cheering for her.

As soon as PeeCee stepped out in a white lehenga-saree, social media went into a frenzy. Pictures and videos of her stunning look went viral in no time.

The evening also marked a major announcement. The makers finally revealed the title of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi. A massive screen set up at Ramoji Film City showcased both the title and the first look of Mahesh Babu's character.

In the film, Priyanka Chopra will play Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as Kumbha. Varanasi is set for release during Sankranti 2027.

