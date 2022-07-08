Priyanka Chopra gives sneak peek of her fun day out with daughter Malti Marie

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday shared a new picture of her daughter Malti Marie.

In the Instagram image, Priyanka and her friend are seen posing with their babies in their laps, against a stunning natural backdrop. Priyanka made sure not to reveal her baby face and added a white heart emoji over the picture.

"22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul .#bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily," she captioned the post.

Priyanka's glimpse from her fun day out with her daughter has left netizens in the awe of the mother-daughter duo.

"So beautiful," a social media user commented.

"Adorable," another one wrote.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, had in January 2022 shared that they had welcomed a baby through surrogacy. And on Mother's Day 2022, Priyanka shared the first photo of her baby, revealing that the little one had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days under observation.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," she had posted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor