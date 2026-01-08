Priyanka Chopra Goes Bloodier and Grittier in Ferocious First Look From The Bluff

Global Icon PriyankaChopra has set the internet ablaze after unveiling the first look from her upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff, introducing audiences to one of her most raw, intense and blood-soaked avatars yet. Taking to Instagram, the Queen Bee shared striking visuals from the film with the caption: “Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff February. 25. 2026 Only on @primevideo @KarlUrban @primemovies.”

The images reveal Priyanka as Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden — fierce, battle-worn and unflinching — signalling a character rooted in survival, rage and strength. Locked in brutal combat alongside co-star Karl Urban, her look and physicality reflect a film that promises to be darker, bloodier and far grittier than the traditional pirate tale.

Almost instantly, netizens flooded social media with praise, applauding her commanding screen presence and fearless transformation. Many hailed her look as “terrifyingly powerful,” while others celebrated her ability to continually push boundaries with every global project she takes on.

With The Bluff, Global Icon Priyanka Chopra once again proves why she remains one of the most formidable forces in global cinema — a Queen unafraid to get her hands bloody, her armour dented, and her performances unforgettable.