Priyanka Chopra Jonas Debuts with Short Hair at Bvlgari Event (See Pic)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas surprised everyone with her new haircut at the Bulgari event. She is one of the global brand ambassadors. The actress recently attended the upscale event in Italy, Rome, as they celebrated the 140th anniversary of the luxury brand. Chopra chose to wear the coveted Serpenti Aeterna necklace, the most precious high jewelry piece ever crafted by the renowned Roman Maison. Her short wavy hair debuted and caught everyone's attention. She turned out to be the perfect fit for the luxury brand. Her stunning off-shoulder black and white dress was a highlight of the event, featuring a plunging neckline and corset-like bodice. She also showcased a new look with short wavy hair, embodying the ideal muse for the luxury brand. For the collection launch event, Priyanka opted for a natural makeup look with red lips and thick eyebrows, enhancing her fresh beauty. The intricate design of the necklace and flawless diamonds accentuated her natural beauty, making her appearance one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

The Serpenti Aeterna necklace, reportedly taking over 2,800 hours to craft, features seven D flawless diamond drops totaling 140.00 carats, each symbolizing a decade of the brand's illustrious history. Additionally, the necklace boasts 698 baguette diamonds, weighing 61.81 carats, intricately arranged to create a mesmerizing design.

At this glamorous event, Priyanka was joined by fellow brand ambassadors, including actresses Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, Shu Qi, Hikari Mori, and Alessandro Gassman. Videos of these A-listers quickly went viral, with fans praising their luxurious jewelry and haute couture outfits.

Priyanka was also seen mingling with Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway. Anne wore a custom-designed gown by Zac Posen, who currently heads the fashion label Gap. Her solid white 100 percent cotton gown, inspired by the brand’s classic button-down shirt, served as a blank canvas for modern style expression. She paired it with rich diamonds from the luxury house. Hathaway's innovative outfit design reminded fans of the iconic Audrey Hepburn film Roman Holiday, blending vintage charm with contemporary elegance. Her sleek, swept-back hairstyle and glamorous makeup, featuring a pink lip, soft brown smoky eye, and a touch of blush, created a radiant and sophisticated look.

Together, Hathaway’s modern yet classic style and Chopra Jonas’s dazzling ensemble highlighted the versatility and timeless appeal of high-end jewelry designs.