Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share 'Met' moments with daughter Maltie

Washington [US], May 2 : Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were busy with their preparations for the Met Gala appearance and daughter Malti Marie has not been left behind. The little munchkin also had her 'Met' moment with the pair.

Sharing an adorable frame with Malti on the Instagram story, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "MET glam with mama #MM" The frame shows, Malti was sitting on her lap of Priyanka while the former Miss World was pointing out make-up kits.

Nick Jonas also shared pictures with the 'Ladies' of her life. Nick wrote in the caption, "Pre-Met with my girls." In one frame, Nick and Priyanka got cosy to set the perfect frame. In another, Nick was seen holding Malti, while the little one clutched the singer's tie.

The power couple twinned in black as they wore Valentino outfits. Priyanka styled her thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves. She matched her white gloves with the sleeves of her dress.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

