Priyanka Chopra reveals she was so close to losing daughter Malti many times

Actress Priyanka Chopra recalled how she was close to losing her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after her birth. Malti, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter, was born premature and was in the NICU for 100 days before the couple could bring her home. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Malti Marie, through surrogacy. Priyanka had revealed earlier that the lil’ one was born premature.

In a recent interview, Priyanka said that she doesn’t even know how she will ever discipline her daughter because it just doesn’t have it in her. I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy, she added.

Priyanka continued saying, I just want to see her happy, and she is such a cheerful, happy baby. Every time she smiles, it brightens my world, and that’s all I want to do. Priyanka disclosed that she and Nick have to constantly display strength and bravery to defend their kid.

She also added how she would always check Malti’s heartbeat and said, You know your child is alive, because you can see their heartbeat (on the monitor). I couldn’t sleep for days, because now suddenly she was home without a monitor. I used to put my ear on her chest. I would wake up every couple of minutes just to see if she was OK. For weeks, this went on.

Priyanka’s latest release in Russo Brother’s spy thriller, Citadel. The actress plays Agent Nadia Sinh in the series that stars Richard Madden.