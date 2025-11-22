Priyanka Chopra sees her own cross-continental journey reflected in ‘Born Hungry’ hero Sash Simpson

Mumbai, Nov 22 Global star Priyanka Chopra says stepping into Born Hungry as a producer brought back memories of her own life lived between continents, even though her path was nowhere near the turmoil faced by celebrity chef Sash Simpson.

As someone who has lived between two cultures, did she find parallels between Sash's story and her own journey of navigating identity across continents, Priyanka found “familiar echoes” in the way Sash tries to make sense of his identity while moving through different cultures.

However, she pointed out that Sash’s childhood wounds were deeper than anything she ever experienced.

Priyanka exclusively told IANS: “Definitely. I mean, I didn't have the struggles that Sash had as a child. That's incomprehensible to me.”

The actress, who has backed the documentary, which is backed by Priyanka through her banner Purple Pebble Pictures in collaboration with filmmaker Barry Avrich’s Melbar Entertainment Group, recalled the many children she has met through her work who remain trapped in circumstances that never change.

“There are so many children around the world that their lives don't change and their circumstances don't change. And we see those kids around us every day. I've worked with many of these kids around the world. And I think that to be able to build the life that he did, should and is an inspiration to me every day,” said Priyanka, who has previously bankrolled films such as Paani, Ventilator, Pahuna: The Little Visitors, The Sky Is Pink, To Kill A Tiger, and Anuja among others.

“Born Hungry,” which is set to stream on JioHotstar, tells the story of Sash Simpson from being abandoned as a young boy in India to his adoption in Canada, and his rise as a celebrated chef.

On the acting front, Priyanka’s upcoming movie is with Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli. In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

