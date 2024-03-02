Priyanka Chopra To Be Pirate for Her Upcoming Film ‘The Bluff’ With Karl Urban, Husband Nick Jonas Reacts

Actress Priyanka Chopra is set to join forces with New Zealand actor Karl Urban, marking an exciting collaboration revealed through her official social media channels.

The Bollywood sensation took to her Instagram account last Saturday morning, where she shared a snapshot of a Deadline.com article detailing the upcoming project.

Accompanying the post was a quote attributed to Mark Twain, offering a whimsical touch: "Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. -Mark Twain." Priyanka further highlighted her enthusiasm by reposting the announcement on her Instagram Stories, featuring red heart and folded hands emojis.

While reacting to this post Nick Jonas tagged Priyanka and added fire emojis. The revelation of this new venture has sparked a wave of excitement among her fan bases.