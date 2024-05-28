Priyanka Chopra touches down in Australia for 'The Bluff' shoot with her 'best travel partner' Malti Marie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 : Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas headed to Australia for the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Bluff' with her 'best travel partner', who is none other than her daughter Malti Marie.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka treated fans with a glimpse of her travel journey with Malti.

The video features a breathtaking view from a plane window while touching down in Australia.

Priyanka's daughter can be seen enjoying the view at the airport.

Then the actor focused the camera on herself. She is seen wearing a brown overcoat, cap, and shades. Priyanka next switched the camera to Malti, who is seen leaning on her mother's arms

"Touchdown..The Bluff. With the best travel partner ever," she captioned the post.

'The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. Set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her, as per Deadline.

The movie, produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, is directed and co-written by Frank E. Flowers.

This will be Priyanka's second project with The Russo Brothers after she starred in their Amazon Original series 'Citadel'.

Recently, sporting short hair at Bvlgari event in Rome, the 'Mary Kom' star stole everyone's attention.

Social media was flooded with glimpses of Priyanka from the event. In the images and videos, she could be seen making a fashion statement in an off-shoulder cream and black dress. To elevate her ensemble, she wore a Serpenti Aeterna necklace, which is the most extraordinary jewellery piece crafted and displayed by Bvlgari in all its history, as per an anonymous online fashion critic.

Besides her outfit and jewellery, her new hairdo created an impression among her fans as well.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently wrapped shooting for the highly anticipated film 'Heads Of State'. It is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller.

Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary 'Born Hungry' as a producer.

In Bollywood, she was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in 'The Sky is Pink', which was released in 2019. She has a film 'Jee Le Zaraa' lined up in her kitty. However, no update has been provided by director Farhan Akhtar since the film's announcement in 2021.

Farhan earlier told Variety, "We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see."

Priyanka was supposed to share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the film.

