Maharashtra: Heavy showers cause waterlogging in several areas, IMD predicts more rainfall in next 4 days

Mumbai finally received heavy rainfall on Saturday, June 24. As a result, the Andheri subway in Maharashtra's capital city was closed for vehicular movements after rain caused waterlogging yesterday. The traffic was diverted towards the Swami Vivekananda road.Due to the inundation, Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular movements, and traffic was diverted towards Swami Vivekananda Road. Other areas like Gafar Khan Road near Worli Sealink gate, Asalpha, Sakinaka junction and B.D Road, and Mahalaxmi Temple were also waterlogged.

“Due to waterlogging, vehicular movement is slow at Gafar Khan Road Near Worli Sealink gate,” wrote Mumbai Traffic Police on its social media handle.An orange alert has been issued for the city for next 24 hours. In a statement issued in the evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said 11 trees have fallen due to the rains, while seven incidents of short circuit have been reported till 8pm.Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday said the monsoon has advanced up till Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district and is likely to move further and hit Mumbai in the next 48 hours.Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over most parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, remaining parts of Bihar, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, some more parts of Haryana, including Chandigarh, and Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, East Rajasthan and Punjab, during next two days, the IMD said. Normally, the rain-bearing system reaches Kerala by June 1, Mumbai by June 11, and the national capital by June 27.