Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti, Raghav for new beginnings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : Actor Priyanka Chopra wished her little sister and actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha for their new beginnings.

According to reports, Raghav and Parineeti will tie the knot at ‘The Leela Palace’ in Udaipur over this weekend.

According to certain other reports, there is uncertainty over whether Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will be able to attend the wedding.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has taken to her Instagram stories to wish the couple.

She wrote, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one, always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings."

In the picture, Parineeti is seen dressed in a black top, a multi-coloured skirt that she teamed up with a round hat.

Earlier, Parineeti and Raghav were papped at Udaipur airport and received a grand welcome with music, dhol beats and dance.

A few days ago, In Delhi, the duo hosted a Sufi night for their close friends and family members. While Priyanka Chopra gave it a miss, the actor's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth marked their presence at the special function organised at Raghav's residence.

Prior to the musical night, Parineeti and Raghav sought blessings at a Gurudwara in Delhi, where they participated in Ardas and Kirtan.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in the national capital in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept their relationship under wraps. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24 in Rajasthan, as per several reports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ alongwith Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor