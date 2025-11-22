Priyanka Chopra wishes SS Kartikeya on birthday: 'To the man who silently holds up the fort'

Mumbai, Nov 22 Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media account to wish South filmmaker S.S. Karthikeya on his birthday on Saturday.

Sharing a fun video on her social media account, Priyanka was seen dancing with Karthikeya to A.R. Rahman’s iconic song 'Urvashi Urvashi'.

Priyanka captioned it as, "Take it easy, my friend. To the man who silently holds up the fort. Happy Birthday, SS Karthikeya. So happy to be dancing through this movie with you."

South superstar Mahesh Babu also took to his social media account to wish the birthday boy Kartikeya.

Mahesh wrote, “The silent man behind everything we build… Happy Birthday, Karth… Always amazed to see you hold the toughest pieces together with ease … Wishing you a great year onwards and upwards.”

For the uninitiated, SS Karthikeya is the son of renowned director SS Rajamouli and is producing the upcoming film Varanasi, which is set to release in January 2027.

Talking about Varanasi, the movie directed by S.S. Rajamouli promises a visually stunning time-travelling action-adventure with deep mythological roots.

The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On November 15, the title unveiling event was held in Hyderabad, where the film is currently being shot.

Priyanka, Mahesh, Prithviraj, and S. S. Rajamouli’s event saw a crowd of more than 50,000 fans at the event.

The actress stunned in an all-white Indian lehenga choli, with pearl-white and golden jewellery.

Just like her fans, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas too seemed awestruck and mesmerised by his wife.

Taking to his social media account, Nick had shared Priyanka’s photos from the event and called her the ‘Desi Girl’, further winning over the hearts of many Indians.

In another post, he had also called her look for the event 'mesmerising'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor