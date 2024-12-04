Priyanka Chopra wraps up ‘Citadel 2’: Now, I’m diving into the holiday season

Mumbai, Dec 4 Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed she is a “few days late” to share that she has wrapped up the shooting for “Citadel 2” and now plans to dive into the “holiday season.”

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and videos from the wrap up. In one video, actor Stanley Tucci is seen making the lead cast a celebratory drink.

In the clip, the actress, who will be reprising her role of Nadia Sinh, is heard saying: “The great Stanley Tucci making us a wrap martinis.” The last picture had Priyanka holding onto her daughter Malti Marie’s tiny hand.

For the caption, she wrote: “A few days late but I’ve been on a roller coaster. We wrapped Citadel season 2!! This year has been a whirlwind for me but to be surrounded by so much love and support makes everything easier.”

“I’m so grateful to the cast and crew and especially my team who propped me up. Now… I’m Diving into the holiday season Sound on.”

“Citadel” is a spy action series created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil for with the Russo brothers acting as executive producers.

It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively. Kane discovers a new organisation, Manticore, led by Dahlia, played by Lesley Manville, leading to a bad accident. Eight years later, he's living quietly as Kyle Conroy, with his memory wiped, until an old colleague Stanley Tucci needs his help.

The six-episode first season ranks as one of the most expensive television shows of all time. The first season premiered on April 28, 2023 Multiple non-English language spin-off shows have been announced, with settings being in the Italian Alps, India, Spain, and Mexico.

The Indian adaptation “Citadel: Honey Bunny” starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu premiered in November. It revolves around the story of Honey and Bunny, who are the parents of the character Nadia Sinh (played by Priyanka Chopra in the original series).

The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Saqib Saleem, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar and Thalaivaasal Vijay in supporting roles.

