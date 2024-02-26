Priyanka Chopra's Sun-Kissed, Makeup-Free Photo Breaks the Internet

Priyanka Chopra is a top actress in the Bollywood industry who has made a mark and brought pride to India in Hollywood. She is active on social media and frequently interacts with fans through Instagram and X (Formerly Known as Twitter). Recently, she delighted fans by sharing a sun-kissed, makeup-free photo on her Instagram story.

The picture of Priyanka basking in the sun without makeup quickly went viral on social media, with fans appreciating her natural look. In the image, she gazes at the sun, her face glistening with water droplets, her hair left loose, and her eyes closed as if enjoying the moment. Along with the photo, the Love Again actress captioned, "Fresh faced Sunday" with a cute emoji.

Following the post, fans showered praise on Priyanka Chopra's makeup-free appearance, with many admiring her natural radiance and sun-kissed charm. The actress's selfie without makeup has caused quite a stir on the internet.

PC Sharing Malti Marry Pic

Priyanka Chopra shares clips of her daughter Malati Mary, who is now handling the phone to take photos and videos. Recently, Priyanka shared a video of her two-year-old daughter, expressing her surprise at Malti's daily activities. Malati Marie was also seen taking selfies with her dad Nick Jonas. On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for the Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zara...' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, much anticipated by fans. However, there is no update yet on its release or st