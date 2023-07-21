Priyanka Gandhi pens appreciation post for IndiGo cabin crew, calls them “most efficient”

New Delhi [India], July 21 : Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday penned down an appreciation post for the cabin crew of an IndiGo flight she was travellig on, calling them “most efficient and pleasant”.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Gandhi shared a string of pictures which she captioned, “Thank you to the sweet Indigo ladies on my flight to Gwalior….I have always thought that the crew on Indigo flights are most efficient and pleasant.”

In the pictures, the Congress general secretary is seen posing with the crew members of the flight and in the last post, she shared a picture of a special gift she received from team IndiGo.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, her followers swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“This shows simplicity can bring people closer to you,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Brave girls!!“

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public rally in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which is the home turf of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday.

Her rally in Gwalior comes two days after the Congress government announced implementation of Gruhalakshmi scheme in Karnataka for direct transfer of Rs 2000 every month to the women heads of families.

