Priyanka puts activist foot forward, teases doc on violence against women

Mumbai, March 19 Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is spending some quality time with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter in Mumbai, teased her upcoming documentary on Tuesday.

The documentary, produced by Priyanka is titled 'Women of My Billion'. It showcases the struggles, dreams, rights, and fight against all forms of violence that unite women in India.

The film follows Srishti's journey of 3800 km over 240 days, from Kanyakumari in South India to Kashmir in the North.

It has been told through the lens of the UN SDG Changemaker Award winner and activist and gives a unique perspective on the group that deserves to be respected, empowered, and protected.

The glimpse of the film was shown at Prime Video's slate announcement event, 'Prime Video Presents' on Tuesday at a 5-star property in the Santa Cruz area of Mumbai.

The event saw the announcement of close to 70 titles.

Talking to the media, Priyanka said, "The documentary raises an important question on violence against women which is not just an India issue but a global issue."

The documentary will drop on Prime Video.

