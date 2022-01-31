Producer K.T. Kunjumon to announce winners of Gold Coin contest on Tuesday

Chennai, Jan 31 Tamil film producer K.T. Kunjumon, who is making a comeback to film production with 'Gentleman 2', will announce the winners of the contest he had held earlier this month on Tuesday.

On January 22, the producer had announced a contest for film buffs saying that three fans who could correctly guess the name of the music director of his upcoming film 'Gentleman 2' would get a gold coin each.

While the director had disclosed that music director M.M. Keeravani would be scoring the music for 'Gentleman 2' the next day, he said the names of the winners of the contest would be disclosed later.

Now, trustworthy sources say that the winners of the contest would be announced on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Kunjumon, who is known for having produced a number of blockbusters in Tamil, including the Prabhu Deva-starrer 'Kadhalan' and 'Kadhal Desam' with Vineeth and Abbas, is credited with having introduced Shankar as a director with 'Gentleman' (1993).

