Producer Madhu Mantena to tie the knot second time

Madhu Mantena, who is known for bankrolling films such as Queen, Ugly, Super 30 among others, is all set to tie the knot again. The film producer would reportedly be tying the knot with Ira Trivedi, who is a yoga instructor. As per a report by ETimes, the couple is getting married on June 11 at ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai. They would be hosting their wedding reception on June 12.

Madhu is an Indian film producer and entrepreneur who has been involved in the production and distribution of films across Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali cinema. He has produced films such as Aamir Khan's Ghajini, Ranveer Singh's '83, Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab, and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.He has also co-founded Phantom Films with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Vikramaditya Motwane. The production house went on to deliver films such as Lootera (2013), Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), and Kangana Ranaut's 2014 hit film Queen. He has also co-founded KWAN, a celebrity management company along with Anirban Das Blah.