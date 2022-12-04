Producer Nitin Manmohan put in ventilator after massive heart attack

Producer Nitin Manmohan suffered a severe heart attack and was rushed to the ICU of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital at Kopergaon in Navi Mumbai. He was in Panvel when he suffered the attack. Looking to his condition, he has been put on ventilator. He is responding to the treatment.

"His vital parameters are stable at the moment but he was put on a ventilator, and continues to remain on it until now," according to a report in E-Times. Nitin Manmohan is the son of yesteryears' famous villain Manmohan who had a very striking and dominating presence om screen, and was known for films like 'Brahmachari', 'Gumnaam', 'Naya Zamana' and several others. Nitin has produced moves like Bol Radha Bol and Dus.