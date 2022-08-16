Pulkit Bangia calls 'Kumkum Bhagya' life changing break

Mumbai, Aug 16 Actor Pulkit Bangia, who currently essays the character of Aryan Khanna in popular TV show 'Kumkum Bhagya' says the series is one of the biggest break for him so far.

He says: "I have made my acting debut with the popular show 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan', and later essayed many promising roles in series like 'Satrangi Sasural', 'Main Naa Bhoolungi',' Apna Time Bhi Aayega'. But having the opportunity to play a prominent character in such a long-running show 'Kumkum Bhagya' is a life changing break."

"I really hope that this opportunity puts me on the map and helps me make a mark among well known actors in the industry. I'm just keeping my fingers crossed and giving my best, taking the show as a biggest responsibility."

Pulkit replaced Zeeshan Khan earlier this month and is glad that the audiences are accepting him.

"I'm glad that the audience is accepting me in the show. I could really not see them drawing any comparison between us. They are reaching out with positive feedback over social media."

"However as an actor I don't believe in copying other actors. I'm building the role from its ground. So I'm happy and take no unnecessary stress. I believe in being positive about me and my work," he said.

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

