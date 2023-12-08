Pulkit Samrat celebrates 6 years of 'Fukrey Returns'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Friday turned out to be nostalgic for Pulkit Samrat as his film 'Fukrey Returns' completed six years today.

Marking the sixth anniversary of the film, Pulkit took to Instagram and posted a picture with his 'Fukrey Returns' co-stars Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal.

"Gratitude is the only attitude. [?] #6YearsOfFukreyReturns," he captioned the post.

'Fukrey' is one of the most successful comedy film franchises in India. The first part was released in 2013 and second part came in 2017. Both emerged as hits at the box office.

The third part came on September 28, 2023, and it also became successful in winning audience's hearts.

Pulkit celebrated the film's success by paying a sacred visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar with his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has directed all parts of 'Fukrey'.

