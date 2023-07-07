Pulkit Samrat wishes his 'Fukrey' co-star Manjot Singh on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Actor Pulkit Samrat wished his 'Fukrey' co-star Manjot Singh on his birthday.

On Friday, Pulkit took to Instagram and dropped a video where Manjot can be seen doing sit-ups and Pulkit is training him.

He wrote a sweet note which read, "The one with the birthday bumps! ;) Helping out my louvelyyyyyyy brother @oyemanjot stick to his birthday resolution. Happy Birthday Manjotttttt!! Main dua karta hoon ki aapke gaalon ki "Lali" aise hi barkarar rahe ;)."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuZhaomhVvp/

Manjot replied to the post and wrote, "Hahahaha thank you brother. One day!."

Fans also showered love and blessings on the birthday boy.

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi star in 'Fukrey 3'.

The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the esteemed banner of Excel Entertainment by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Soon after he dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons."So excited for #fukrey3 coming soonnnnn...," a fan commented.Another fan wrote, "Omg!!! Excitement is really in the air now!! Can't wait."'Fukrey 3' is set to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as super hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively. Both the previous sequels were declared hits and received massive responses from the audiences.

Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two instalments of the hit franchise, will not be seen in the third instalment.

Ali, earlier issued a statement, confirming his exit from the franchise. He informed that he did not work in 'Fukrey 3' owing to a scheduling conflict with 'Mirzapur 3' season."So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar.sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. Once a fukra always a fukra so i am around. . . But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn't allow me to," Ali said.

He also hinted at his return to the franchise in future. "I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys," Ali added.

Since its inception in 2013, 'Fukrey' has captured the hearts of audiences as one of Hindi cinema's most beloved desi comedy franchises. The film introduced a lineup of iconic characters like Choocha, Hunny, Pandit Ji, Bholi Punjaban, Lali, and more, all of whom are set to reunite on screen for 'Fukrey 3'.

There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. After that, it was pushed to November 24 and now it will hit the theatres on December 1.

