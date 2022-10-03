Punjabi singer Alfaaz Singh brutally attacked, hospitalised in critical condition

Punjabi singer Alfaaz aka Amanjot Singh Panwar, was rushed to private hospital in Mohali with injuries after being allegedly rammed into by a vehicle at a local dhaba.

As the injured singer is hospitalised, singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his verified social media handle and shared an update regarding the former’s health. In a note-post on the story section of his Instagram, Honey thanked Mohali police while stating that Alfaaz is “out of danger”.

Reportedly, the ‘Yaar Bathere’ singer who was leaving the Pal Dhaba in the company of three of his friends was caught in an argument one Vicky, a former employee at the eatery was having with the owner. Vicky requested Alfaaz to mediate and get the dhaba owner to settle his dues. When the singer refused to intervene Vicky attempted to run away with the owner’s tempo and hit the singer while reversing the vehicle.

As per the reports, The singer suffered several injuries on his head, arms and legs and was rushed to the hospital by his friends. The suspect managed to escape from the location but was later arrested by the Mohali Police.