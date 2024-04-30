'Pure nostalgia': Ayushmann Khurrana reacts after watching 'MJ the Musical' in NYC

Mumbai, April 30 Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana recently watched 'MJ the Musical', the Broadway musical based on the life of the King of pop, Michael Jackson, in New York City.

On Tuesday, the actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared an image from outside of the theatre which hosted the Broadway musical.

Ayushmann was struck by a huge wave of nostalgia watching the musical unfold live. He wrote on the picture, "From dancing to MJ's tunes as a kid to witnessing his musical live, this night at @mjthemusical at Broadway in NYC was pure nostalgia."

Ayushmann also recently attended the Time 100 Gala where he clicked pictures with Dua Lipa, Uma Thurman and Dev Patel.

'MJ the Musical' features Jackson's music with a book by Lynn Nottage, and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon.

It has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. It won 4 out of 10 Tony Awards including Best Actor in a Musical for Myles Frost, Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design.

So far, the musical has seen the attendance of over 1.1 million Broadway enthusiasts.

Ayushmann recently released his synth-pop track ‘Akh Da Taara’.

