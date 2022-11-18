Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur quizzed by Enforcement Directorate over Liger's black money funding

Puri Jagannath and Charmme Kaur were called by Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday regarding Liger's investment. According to reports, Puri and Charmme were grilled for 15 to 16 hours on illegal investments of Liger via Foreign Exchange. The investigation on Liger's team began when a politician Congress leader Bakka Judson lodged a complaint with the ED in August stating that many politicians had invested money in Liger. He also pointed out that many invested in the film to routing money and turn their black money into white.

The ED had served notices to Jagannadh and Charmme about 15 days ago asking them to appear before Thursday. Reportedly, the ED officials questioned both on the source of money. The officials also suspected that many political leaders and companies transferred money to their bank accounts for the making of Liger. Previously, in 2021 the duo were questioned regarding allegations of the Tollywood Drug Case and money laundering. Tollywood actors Ravi Teja, Tarun, Navdeep, Subba Raju, cameraman Shyam K Naidu, director Chinna, actress Mumaith Khan and others were also interrogated in connection to this case of drug case. Liger, which starred Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson in lead roles, was released in theatres on August 25, 2022, in five languages and ended up as a disaster at the box office. Filmmaker has been facing some issues post the box office failure of the film.