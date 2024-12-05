Pushpa 2: The Rule Review: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna And Fahadh Faasil Deliver Biggest Blockbuster Of The Year

Pushpa 2 The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has released today, December 5, amid sky-high expectations and going by the audience review director Sukumar has delivered the biggest blockbuster of the year. Some people who attended the Pushpa 2 premiere in on Wednesday evening have shared their reactions to the film calling it a "mega blockbuster" and said that Allu Arjun is "fantastic" in the film.

VIDEO | Movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and others, receives good reviews from people who watched the premiere show at a cinema hall in Hyderabad last night.#Pushpa2



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/rmQXhInDJi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2024

VIDEO | People came in large numbers to watch the first show of movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and others, in Mumbai.



"I am a fan of Allu Arjun but I also admire the work of the director (Sukumar). He is a great director and I… pic.twitter.com/JqtxaEM1Hg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2024

While Allu Arjun steals the show, Fahadh Faasil as SP Shekhawat delivers an equally riveting performance. Reviving his iconic bald look, FaFa’s character is a wild, unpredictable force that makes the narrative even more interesting. As per Sacnilk.com, at 10am on Thursday, the film has collected about ₹32.53 crore India net on its first day for all languages. In US, as per a tweet by Prathyangira Cinemas, the film has minted $3.2 million in just preview shows earnings.

Ashish Saksena, COO, Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “Pushpa 2: The Rule has officially rewritten history, crossing a staggering 3 million tickets in advance sales, the highest ever in India! As fans pour into cinemas on this electrifying opening day, the frenzy around this blockbuster is palpable. This is not just a record-breaking milestone for Pushpa 2: The Rule, but a monumental moment for Indian cinema, showcasing its unstoppable growth and setting the stage for a spectacular year-end celebration. Already a Pan-India phenomenon, the film is poised to smash box office records and raise the bar for cinema like never before!”

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.