Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser Released: Allu Arjun Delivers a Blockbuster Performance In a Fierce Avatar (Watch Video)

Makers of Allu Arjun’s much-awaited Telugu movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, will be unveiled the teaser of their much awaited action flick on the occasion of the actor's 42nd birthday today. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to release on August 15, 2024.







I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you! https://t.co/fZQDGYNlWb#Pushpa2TheRule — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2024

A few days ago, makers had released the first look of Rashmika Mandanna’s character, Srivalli. It was also on the occasion of her birthday that her first look from the film was unveiled.Allu Arjun had received a National Award for Pushpa. Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeep Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh

