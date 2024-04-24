Pushpa 2: The Rule’s Promo of first single 'Pushpa Pushpa' Song Out (Watch)

Hype of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule is in the air. Few weeks back the first teaser of this movie was out and now the first single Pushpa Pushpa song is out and fans have taken internet by storm. Music director Devi Sri Prasad, who won a national award for the music in the previous film, is generating excitement once again. Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Allu in a new avatar in the song.

On Monday makers posted a poster of the song and said, “THE WORLD WILL SING THE PRAISE OF PUSHPA RAJ #Pushpa2TheRule First Single #PushpaPushpa Lyrical Promo out tomorrow at 4.05 PM Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical #Pushpa2FirstSingle Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024”.





On April 8, 2024, Pushpa 2 teaser was released in which makers have shown Pushpa aka Allu Arjun in all different Avtar. This movie is all set to be released on 15th August 2024 promises to be a commercial potboiler. The teaser of this movie was released. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna movie has created lot of excitement among fans. Makers have plan big surprise than we expect.