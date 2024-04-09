'Pushpa Impossible': Rashi struggles with stress disorder after Dilip’s death, Vikram helps

Mumbai, April 9 In the upcoming episodes of 'Pushpa Impossible', the audiences will see Pushpa and Dilip’s daughter Rashi (Deshna Dugad) experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after her father Dilip’s death.

After attending the court hearings, Rashi finds herself broken and shattered. Being incredibly close to her father, she struggles to come to terms with his absence. The mere thought of his loss becomes an unbearable weight on her heart, leading her to feel traumatised during the court hearing.

That's when Pushpa's teacher, Vikram Saran (Adish Vaidya), steps in to help, just like he helped Pushpa achieve her educational goals in the past.

Talking about the new sequence, Deshna said: "Rashi was counting on her father, Dilip, to make things better. But when he suddenly left, it hit her hard. She's finding it tough to accept that he's gone. Being the only one supporting him, Rashi feels lost without him."

"It's a really hard time for her, and she's struggling to cope with all the emotions that lead to a stress disorder known as PTSD. I am glad that, as an actor, I got a chance to bring an important yet often neglected topic like PTSD to the screen," she added.

Karuna Pandey, who essays the role of Pushpa Patel, shared: "After the court hearings on Dilip’s death, Pushpa started noticing drastic changes in Rashi. Being incredibly close to her father, Rashi struggles to come to terms with the reality of his absence."

"PTSD can happen to anybody, so it’s important to stay by their side if somebody is diagnosed with this disorder," she added.

'Pushpa Impossible' airs on Sony SAB.

