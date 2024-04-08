Pushpa star Allu Arjun greets fans outside his house on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 : Fans can't keep calm as it is Allu Arjun's birthday today. At midnight, his die-hard supporters gathered outside his residence in Hyderabad to wish Pushpa star on his big day.

The videos of Allu Arjun's fans and the birthday boy meeting them are going viral on social media.

Allu Arjun waved and thanked the enthusiastic crowd for their wishes and support.

In one of the viral videos, dressed in a printed shirt and joggers, Allu Arjun can be seen stepping out of his residence as his fans cheer for him. He greeted them with folded hands and waved at them as they chanted Pushpa several times.

Happy Birthday @alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/QvIdFStFPh— Ra_1 (@mahicharan31) April 8, 2024

Coinciding with his birthday, the makers of 'Pushpa 2' are all set to unveil the film's teaser today.

The makers have been teasing fans by releasing posters featuring the film's cast over the past few days to raise excitement.

Adding to the excitement surrounding the teaser, the makers on Sunday revealed its brand-new poster on Sunday.

In the poster, Allu Arjun appears as Pushpa Raj, seated on a unique throne crafted from gold. Flames rise from the top of the throne, echoing Pushpa Raj's iconic line "Pushpa ante flower anukuntiva?! Firee!" (Pushpa is not a flower, he is fire!).

In the fiery backdrop, Pushpa's weapon of choice, the axe or two axes, is prominently displayed. Interestingly, this flaming symbol with the two axes has also become Pushpa's logo, visible on the containers behind him.

Allu Arjun embodies the menacing character of Pushpa Raj with a colored streak in his hair, stylish sunglasses, and adorned with various pieces of jewelry. The presence of the axe suggests that Pushpa has fully embraced the path of violence.

In the sequel, Pushpa's eccentricity has increased notably, evident from his flashy shirt, boxers, and Kolhapuri chappals.

Returning as Pushpa's aide is Jagadeesh Prathap, reprising his role as Keshava.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024.

Allu received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.

