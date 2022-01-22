Pushpa Unknown Facts: Did you know these 8 things about filming 'Pushpa'

Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was released during Corona's time, is still making waves at the box office. It was also screened on OTT after huge demand from the audience. At the box office, 'Pushpa: The Rise' grossed over Rs 300 crore (Pushpa Box Office Collection). The film stars Rashmika Mandana opposite Allu Arjun. Not only the story of 'Pushpa' directed by Sukumar but every song and dialogue have now become very popular. Here are some unknown facts related to 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

1. Allu Arjun, a movie based on the smuggling of red sandalwood, played the role of 'Pushpa' in this movie. The story of the film is based on the smuggling of red sandalwood in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. The filmmakers decided to screen the film in two parts. Y Pushpa Shankar, the creator of 'Pushpa' said in an interview that the story of 'Pushpa' is very long and it is difficult to tell the whole story in two and a half hours. In such a situation, the director and the actors felt that the film should be screened in two parts. Preparations for the second part of 'Pushpa' have started and it is said that 10 percent of the work has been completed.

2. Pushpa's second part to come after 80 per cent shooting of 'Pushpa', the producers decided to make a second part of it. This story forced the producers to make two parts like 'Baahubali'. Media reports say work on its second part will begin soon after the Covid cases decline.

3. 300 trains were used every day. Most of the shooting of 'Pushpa' has taken place in Maredumili forest of Andhra Pradesh. Under such circumstances the entire team of the film was taken to the jungle. The manufacturers used 300 vehicles a day to transport the team to the forest. In the first scene, a large bundle of sandalwood was shown and 1500 people had gathered for this one scene which required more crowd. The movie 'Pushpa' needed 500 people every day. One song had to take 1000 people.

4. Roads have to be built in the forest with the help of art department a red sandalwood factory was created. The producers were having a hard time filming the transport scenes of the sandalwood smuggling. This is because of the bad roads in the forest. In order to make the journey smoother in such a situation, the team had made rough roads in many places.

5. Shooting also took place in the forests of Kerala for a few days. For this, the team went to the forest of Kerala with an artificial bundle of sandalwood. While the team crew was returning from there, the police stopped them. The team explained that they were using artificial sandalwood for the shoot.

6. It used to take two hours for Allu Arjun to do Pushpa makeup. After that the actor had to wait a long time to remove the makeup.

7. Polish Cinematographer The role of cinematographer is important in any film. He brings the scenes from the film to life. In such a situation, the cinematographer Mirosla Kuba Brojek makes every scene of 'Pushpa' spectacular. Brozek has trained as a cinematographer from Poland and has been working for films in the South for a long time.

8. According to the producers, Pushpa's teaser is the most liked teaser in Tollywood with 1.5 million likes.