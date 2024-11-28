'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor Sonnalli Seygall welcomes first baby with husband Ashesh Sajani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]], November 28 : Actor Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani have recently welcomed their first child.

Her husband, Ashesh Sajnani, was overjoyed about becoming a father and even posted a video of himself dancing with excitement.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sonnalli Seygall's husband, Ashesh Sajnani, shared a video in which he can be seen dancing with joy in the hospital room.

The video also captures the sound of their first baby's cry.

In August, actor Sonnalli Seygall, who married her long-time boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani last year in June, announced her pregnancy. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together by sharing a series of pictures on social media.

The first photo captures Sonnalli flaunting her baby bump while munching on chips and chocolates. Ashesh, on the other hand, is seen holding a beer bottle in one hand and a baby's milk sipper in another.

The picture also features their pet pooch. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "From beer bottles to baby bottles... Ashesh's life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1... now eating for 2!. Meanwhile Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & Grateful. Keep us in your prayers. The actor also revealed that she will deliver the baby at the end of this year."

"December 2024 (baby emoji) coming," she added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C-uA4pQNO8J/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

As soon as the post was shared, fans and friends chimed the comment section with the congratulatory messages.

Sonnalli and Ashesh L Sajnani exchanged vows at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai on June 7, 2023. The who's who of Bollywood attended the wedding, including Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, director Luv Ranjan, Shama Sikander, Mandira Bedi and Raai Laxmi.

Sonnalli rose to fame in 2011 with her role in Luv Ranjan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. Before entering the film industry, she was a ramp model and participated in the Miss India Worldwide competition.

After appearing in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', she was featured in films like 'High Jack', 'Ishq Da Rog' and 'Jai Mummy Di' among many others.

