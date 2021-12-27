 Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani couple Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee are officially divorced now

Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee are officially divorced now, the TV couple who fell in love with each other on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, and tied the knot in 2013, sadly ended their marriage. Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee filled a divorce four years ago and now the ex-couple finally got separated.



The duo released the joint statement of their divorce, the statement states, "It is with hearts full of sadness that we announce that we have legally separated and are now divorced. We have been working hard, for well over a few years, to see what might have been possible between us and we have come to the conclusion that we would like to continue our life journeys separately. It is a mutual decision and there is no need to choose sides or denounce one another and argue over who is to blame and the reasons for our separation. We ask our fans for their understanding. We have conducted our relationship privately and it is difficult for us to discuss details of our personal life. I hope we are able to continue doing our work in the same manner with the love and support of all our fans. We hope to repay all the love and support that we have been showered with in the past many years through greater and better projects in the future. In the future, we hope to enjoy the same love and warmth received from our fans and admirers that we did in the past."



The ex-couple also shared their thoughts in this regard, with one news portal, the quoted "My relationship with Vahbiz has reached its conclusion. We have decided to close this chapter for good. Every end marks a new beginning and I hope it does for both of us well. We wish peace and prosperity for each other." On the other hand, Vahbiz stated, "Vivian and I have amicably chosen to separate. It's a closed chapter now. A new life filled with happiness and peace awaits both of us and I wish him all the best."



