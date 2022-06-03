Quentin Tarantino, Roger Avary to launch 'The Video Archives Podcast'

Los Angeles, June 3 Filmmakers Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary will launch their first podcast next month on which they'll revisit some of their favourite old B-movies and discover new ones.

According to 'Variety', set to premiere July 19, 'The Video Archives Podcast' will feature the duo rewatching and discussing movies pulled from the actual collection of VHS tapes that they used to recommend to customers when they worked at the original location of the iconic Video Archives movie rental store in California, almost 40 years ago. It's being produced with SiriusXM podcast subsidiary Stitcher.

Tarantino and Avary met at the Video Archives in 1983 where they shared a love of lesser-known films.

Their encyclopedic knowledge of movies made them local celebrities, before they would go on to collaborate on the Oscar-winning screenplay for aPulp Fiction'.

Tarantino acquired the Video Archives in 1995 and rebuilt the store in his home, reports 'Variety'.

The podcast will feature Tarantino and Avary waxing cinematic about movies including 'Dark Star', 'Moonraker', 'Demonoid', 'Messenger of Death' and 'Piranha'.

They'll be joined by podcast announcer Gala Avary, who is Roger's daughter.

In a joint statement, Tarantino and Avary said: "We never imagined that 30 years after we worked together behind the counter at Video Archives, we would be together again doing the exact same thing we did back then: talking passionately about movies on VHS."

They continued, "Watching movies was what originally brought us together and made us friends, and it's our love of movies that still brings us together today. So we surrounded ourselves with the original Video Archives collection, where we both worked before we became celebrated filmmakers, and time-travelled ourselves back to the golden age of VHS.

"We love to discuss movies, and we want to welcome you into the Video Archives Podcast to hang with us and Archives' new employee Gala, and discover the hidden VHS gems on our shelves."

SXM Media, the combined advertising revenue organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., has exclusive global ad sales rights for 'The Video Archives Podcast'.

"Quentin and Roger have made such enduring marks on filmmaking, and it's remarkable to think that it all goes back to a video rental store in Manhattan Beach," commented Scott Greenstein, chief content officer at SiriusXM.

