R. Madhavan Reacts to 3 Idiots Sequel Rumours, Calls It an ‘Interesting Thought, But...’

3 Idiots is counted as Bollywood's iconic and classic film of all time. The film featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in lead roles and talks about the life of engineering students. Decades after the release, there are rumours that makers are planning to bring a sequel. Reacting to these, Dhurandhar fame R Madhavan has stepped in to clarify.

Madhavan told Bollywood Hungama that idea is good, but it is realistically not possible. He said, “A sequel to 3 Idiots sounds great. But it also sounds far-fetched, All three of us Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and I are much older now. Where do we go in the sequel? What are our lives like now? It is an interesting thought. But hardly conducive to a proper sequel.” On other hand talking about sequel Aamir Khan said, "We had so much fun making that film! My character Rancho is the most popular character I’ve played. People still talk about Rancho,” he said.

Aamir added that while he would be interested in doing a sequel, there has been no concrete development so far. “So yeah, I’d love to do a sequel. But no one has approached me."

The 2009 film 3 Idiots, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Omi Vaidya, Ali Fazal, and Boman Irani, became the highest-grossing Indian film of its time. Its enduring cultural impact, stemming from its commentary on education, friendship, and societal pressures, has solidified its status as a beloved Bollywood classic.