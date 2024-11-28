Raashii Khanna responds to PM Modi's praise for ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Mumbai, Nov 28 Raashii Khanna recently expressed her excitement and gratitude after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her film The Sabarmati Report.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the actress shared, “I was thrilled and genuinely didn’t expect such overwhelming support. Tweets from Chief ministers and other influential people like Prime Minister Narendra Modi were incredibly encouraging. It’s made a significant impact, and the momentum has been steady. It is on November 29th, Cinema Day, tickets are priced at Rs. 99. Do you think this will benefit your film Absolutely! It’s a great opportunity for those who haven’t watched the film to see it in theatres. It’s like a bonus for the audience, and I hope they take advantage of it.”

When asked about the preconceived criticism surrounding her film, she responded, “I’d simply say, watch the film before forming an opinion. Those who’ve seen it understand that it’s not propaganda. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. So, I urge people to view the film with an open mind and decide for themselves.”

In the film, Raashii portrayed the role of fearless journalist Amrita Gill.

Meanwhile, Raashii, who will turn a year older on November 30, celebrated her pre-birthday by planting saplings with 100 children.

Speaking about the same, the actress expressed, “Actually, this year I’m celebrating a pre-birthday. My plan is to go to Varanasi with my family to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Before that, since I plant saplings every year, I thought of doing something bigger this time. I reached out to Seher from the Bhamla Foundation, who is deeply committed to environmental causes. She suggested the idea of planting saplings with children to teach the next generation about the importance of caring for the environment.”

“For the last four years, I’ve been planting saplings on my birthday. But I’ve also had a tradition of hosting a satsang at home every year. I’m deeply spiritual, and celebrating with God has always been important to me. I’ve been doing this for the past ten years. This year, I planned a pre-birthday celebration because I’ll be in Varanasi on my actual birthday. My focus has always been on staying connected to God and, in recent years, inspiring others through small acts. I realized a few years ago how much influence actors have. Since then, I’ve tried to use that influence in a positive way. Even if it’s a small effort, it can make a difference,” Khanna added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor