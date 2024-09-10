Rachel Zoe, Rodger Berman announce divorce after 26 years of marriage

Washington [US], September 10 : Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman have decided to end their marriage after 26 years, the couple announced on Monday.

In a statement posted to Zoe's Instagram, the two wrote, "After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together."

"Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share. We ask for privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter," they added.

The statement was signed "with love and gratitude" by both Zoe and Berman.

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman are well-known in the fashion industry, with Berman serving as the co-founder and co-CEO of Rachel Zoe Inc. Their relationship was featured on the Bravo series The Rachel Zoe Project from 2007 to 2013 and Lifetime's Fashionably Late With Rachel Zoe in 2015.

In 2021, Zoe and Berman shared their thoughts on relationships while promoting their podcast Works For Us, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We do not pretend to be any kind of trained relationship experts, but we do really understand people and relationships," Zoe said at the time.

The couple has two sons, Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 11.

