Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s love story is a visual spectacle

The trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is finally out. Going by the trailer, the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial looks like a visual spectacle. In the film, Prabhas plays a man who believes he is not cut out for relationships or marriage. When a foreigner he has been romancing for a while says ‘I love you’ to him, he replies, “Don’t. I’m just looking for a flirtationship.”However, when Pooja comes into the picture, Prabhas falls in love with her after some yawning and 97 kisses, a number that is mentioned multiple times in the trailer.

He is then revealed to be ‘the great Vikramaditya’, a sought-after palmist who can see the future. There are ominous shots of a shipwreck, Prabhas swinging through fire like a wrecking ball, a bloody Pooja drowning in a bathtub and an explosion. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, Radhe Shyam is slated for a theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The romantic drama, also starring Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, was originally supposed to release in July this year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is all set to release on January 14th.