Radhika Madan starts filming for Sudhanshu Saria's 'Sanaa'

Mumbai, March 23 National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria has started the shoot of 'Sanaa' starring Radhika Madan, Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah.

The filmmaker drops a gripping video that announces the start of the film's schedule in Mumbai. The video captures spectators as they blurt out their judgemental notions about the female-fronted film's theme on set.

In response, the filmmaker and the lead actress fix them in a stare with a silence that says the film will speak for itself.

Saria says: "Silence can be such a powerful tool and I couldn't have thought of a better way to kick off our shoot of Sanaa. Ever since we announced this film, I've been asked about its theme and who this character is but I'd rather the film answer for itself."

"We've managed to secure a brilliant cast along with the best technic in the Industry - I can't wait to share what we accomplish together."

Radhika says, "Nothing beats the excitement on the first day of shoot for me. Sudhanshu has stitched together a beautiful canvas with all the right elements and we can't begin to start painting. All I can say is, be prepared to abandon any preconceived notions you have about it."

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu Saria and starring Radhika Madan, 'Sanaa' is now filming. Saria was recently announced as the director of a high octane female-led espionage, 'Ulajh', with Junglee Pictures.

He is also writing, co-directing and show-running 'Masoom', a series for Amazon Prime, and he are co-producing and writing 'Delhi Crime Season 3' for Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor