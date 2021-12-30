Radhika Madan wished to date her best friend after watching the movie "Jaane Tu ...Ya Jaane Na"

The Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan opened about the ideal love story of her childhood, the actress said that she was fully influenced by Bollywood romance and wanted to date her best friend watching Imran Khan-Genelia Deshmukh's 2007 romantic drama Jaane Tu ...Ya Jaane Na.

"I was really influenced by Bollywood films. I remember I saw Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na with my best friend and I thought that I'm Aditi and he's Jay. Right after that, I was like, we should date. He was like, 'Whaaat?!' And then pyaar dosti hai and all that sh** happened," the actress told the news portal.

She now feels embarrassed about it, "Now when I think about it, I'm like, 'Radhika, nooo!' I wish someone had told me at that point, 'No, Radhika, no!'" Radhika said.

She also stated that now she is mature enough to understand that love isn't friendship, Radhika quoted "But your mind is impressionable at that age. For me, right now, pyaar dosti nahi hai (love is not friendship) but you know, you need to accept the person wholly. You need to accept their greys as well, not just the black and white. When you accept someone as a person completely, that is love. So that definition for me has changed a lot. Earlier, it was a checklist of how they looked, what flowers they sent. When you learn from life, your definition changes,"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika will be soon seen in "Kuttey" along with Arjun Kapoor and Tabu.



