Radhika Sarathkumar-starrer 'Thaai Kizhavi' to release on February 20 next year

Chennai, Dec 24 The makers of director Sivakumar Murugesan's eagerly awaited comedy drama 'Thaai Kizhavi', featuring actress Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead, on Wednesday released the title teaser of the film and announced that the film would hit screens on February 20 next year.

Taking to its X timeline to share the link of the film, Sivakarthikeyan Productions, the production house of actor Sivakarthikeyan which is presenting the film, wrote, " Every film begins with belief - belief in a story and the voice that tells it. This is a story we believed in from the start,and a film we’re grateful to stand by. Here’s our #ThaaiKizhavi. With this film, we introduce a new storyteller - @Dir_SivakumarM."

The production house further said, "We’re excited to present @realradikaa ma’am in a role that reflects her enduring grace, depth, and an inspiring new dimension.Worldwide release on 20 February, 2026."

The hilarious teaser begins with a school boy being threatened by a woman, "Grandma is going to come now. Better switch off the TV and run away to school. If grandma catches you, she will kill you."

It is not just the kid who is scared of the elderly woman, whose name we realise is Pavunu Thaayi. The entire village trembles on seeing her and scamper to get out of her way. We realise that Pavunu Thaayi is a ruthless moneylender, who will stoop to any level to collect the interest on the money that she has lent out to the villagers. She is a nightmare to the villagers with many of them wondering why when noble people keep dying, this woman manages to live.

Pavunu Thaayi knows that the villagers hate her and that if tomorrow she dies, nobody will be around for her death. She is seen saying, "If I am to die tomorrow, I will go all by myself to the graveyard and lie down in my grave myself. I am very strong. I have no diabetes, no blood pressure and no weakness." The teaser ends with some development that takes place that makes the villagers if the old woman will kick the bucket...

The film, apart from Radhika as Thaai Kelavi, also features actors Singam Puli, Arul Doss, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Muthukumar and Raichal Rabecca among others.

The film, which has been produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan, has music by Nivas K Prasanna and editing by San Lokesh. Cinematography for the film is by Vivek Vijayakumar while art direction is by Ramu Thangaraj.

