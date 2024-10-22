Raghav Chadha calls Parineeti Chopra his 'most precious gift' in adorable birthday post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha often leave their fans in awe with their sweet posts about each other.

Now, as Parineeti celebrates her birthday today, Raghav posted the most adorable birthday wish for his "most precious gift."

Taking to his Instagram account, the AAP leader shared a series of pictures, which also included a couple of photos from their vacations.

In the first picture, Parineeti is seen enjoying the snow, followed by an adorable picture of the two.

Next was a picture of Parineeti in a recording studio. However, the cutest of them all was a picture where Raghav kissed Parineeti on her cheek.

Along with the pictures, Raghav added an adorable note for his wife.

"Your laughter, your voice, your beauty, your gracesometimes I wonder how God fit so much magic into one person... As you grow more stunning and wiser on your birthday today, I hope all your dreams come true. You, Paru, are my most precious gift, and I'll keep doing everything I can to make you smile even more. Happy birthday, my princess!," read his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

Soon after Raghav shared the post, Parineeti's cousin, Priyanka Chopra, reacted with a sweet comment.

Parineeti herself responded by saying "Ragaiiiiii," with multiple red-heart emojis. Raghav replied to her comment with a red heart as well.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 last year in a grand wedding in Udaipur.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, in which she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

