Raghav Juyal, Saiee M Manjrekar team up for romantic thriller, goes on floors next month

Mumbai, Oct 8 Actor Raghav Juyal, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Ba***ds of Bollywood, will be seen teaming up for an upcoming romantic thriller. The film will go on floors in November.

Raghav had a recent light-hearted comment on Saiee’s social media post, where he teased her about bringing beauty products to the shoot.

Saiee had shared a reel video under which Raghav wrote: “shoot pe le aana yeh sab”.

A source close to the project told IANS: “Raghav and Saiee’s pairing is something fresh and unexpected. Both bring a unique charm and depth to their performances.”

“The film beautifully blends elements of romance and suspense, and their chemistry will definitely be one of the major highlights.”

Talking about “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, which turned out to be a blockbuster, it is a satirical action comedy streaming television series. The series marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill. The series is produced by Gauri Khan under her production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The show follows an aspiring young man named Aasmaan who is determined to make it big in life. He and his friends navigate the trials and tribulations of Bollywood's glamorous yet unsettling world of Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Saiee, who is the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, made her acting debut with Dabangg 3. She has since appeared in the Telugu films Ghani, Major and Skanda.

Raghav is known as the "King of Slow Motion" for his surreal dance moves in slow motion style. He rose to fame after being a contestant and finalist in the dance reality show Dance India Dance 3 and a skipper for the team Raghav Ke Rockstars in Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2 and Dance Ke Superkids where his team was declared the winner under his captainship.

He was a contestant on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He starred in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In 2024, he garnered recognition with the Hindi-action thriller Kill.

