Raghav Juyal teams up with action maestro Se-yeong Oh for high-octane thriller "Kill"

Renowned actor and dancer Raghav Juyal has joined forces with the distinguished Korean action director Se-yeong Oh for the upcoming movie "Kill". Oh, known for his exceptional work in films like "War of Arrows", "Avengers - Age of Ultron", "War", "Fan", and "Snow Piercer", is hailed for his groundbreaking action sequences that leave audiences spellbound. The collaboration with Se-yeong Oh is set to raise the bar for action sequences, as the team behind "Kill" aims to deliver an experience never before witnessed on the Indian big screen. With a reputation for crafting adrenaline-pumping action, Oh's involvement elevates the audience's expectations for this high-action drama.

“It feels like an important moment in my career as an actor, the chance to work with Se-yeong Oh is nothing short of a dream come true. His mastery in designing action sequences is unparalleled, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this cinematic journey," said Raghav Juyal, who will be stepping into the shoes of a villain for the first time. Produced by the esteemed duo Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor, "Kill" is a venture under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film, written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, promises to be a thrilling ride, featuring stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast including Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala. "Kill" is poised to deliver a cinematic experience that will redefine action in Indian cinema, showcasing Raghav Juyal in a never-before-seen avatar that will leave you on the edge of your seats.