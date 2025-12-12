Rahul Bhat Shares an Emotional Post as Kennedy Gets a Limited Release: A Film that Was Never Allowed to come Home

Indian actor and festival favourite Rahul Bhat took to social media to share an emotional note as his widely acclaimed film Kennedy finally finds a limited release on Letterboxd Video on Demand, becoming the first and only Indian film to do so across 26 countries.

Reflecting on the film’s journey, Bhat wrote, “It started from here… Kennedy premiered at @cannesfilmfestival, and though it never saw a release in India, it refused to be stopped. This film carved its own destiny.” He recalled how the film travelled across continents and cultures, winning hearts at every festival it touched. “Festival after festival, continent after continent… the love only grew.” In a powerful line addressing the challenges the film faced, he added, “To those who tried to hold this film back: You couldn’t stop it then, and you can’t stop it now. Muddai lakh bura chahe toh kya hota hai, wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai.”

Calling it a historic moment, Bhat announced that Kennedy now stands as the only Indian film available on Letterboxd’s global VOD platform. “A film that was never allowed to come home… is now being embraced by the world,” he wrote. For Bhat, this milestone is more than a digital release — it’s a statement. “This is more than a release. This is a movement. This is the power of cinema.” He continued, “You cannot dim a light that destiny itself protects. This is not just a milestone. This is cinema choosing its own path — the power of truth, of passion, of art that refuses to bow.”

Ending on a note of gratitude, he thanked the global support the film has received: “With gratitude in my heart — to every festival, every audience, every voice that stood by us — thank you for giving Kennedy the flight it deserved.” Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap and headlined by Rahul Bhat, first premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and has since travelled to several major festivals worldwide, earning rave reviews along the way — even without an Indian theatrical release.