Raid 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor’s Hit Movie Online

Raid 2 OTT Release: The Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raid 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on June 26, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. Netflix India shared the release update through its official Instagram handle with a poster and caption that read, “Aaj se ulti ginti shuru. Amay Patnaik is back with a new case and the same old fire. Watch Raid 2, out 26 June, on Netflix.”

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 features Devgn as Amay Patnaik, an upright income tax officer who is transferred to Bhoj after being accused of demanding a bribe. There he crosses paths with Dada Bhai, a popular local politician played by Riteish Deshmukh. Suspicious of his activities, Amay conducts raids on Dada Bhai’s properties. What follows is a series of tense events that form the core of the story.

Vaani Kapoor joins the cast in a key role, while Saurabh Shukla reprises his part from the original Raid film in a special appearance. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar.

Set in the 1990s, the film did well at the box office and aims to reach a wider audience through its digital release. According to IMDb, “Raid 2” holds a rating of 7.1 out of 10.