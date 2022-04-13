Raima Sen opens up on the challenges of doing action sequences in 'Mai'
By IANS | Published: April 13, 2022 06:18 PM2022-04-13T18:18:07+5:302022-04-13T18:30:15+5:30
Mumbai, April 13 Actress Raima Sen is all set to be seen as antagonist Neelam in the upcoming series 'Mai'. The actress for the first time is doing a character with grey shades and also performing a lot of action-packed sequences.
Sharing more about her experience, Raima shares: "Initially, I found it difficult because the gun was heavy and I couldn't even press my finger against the trigger. However, after working with an action master, I realised that the most important thing is to just stay in the zone."
"The idea was to make the action sequences come out as realistic and still have a cinematic edge to it. Eventually , it turned out really well. Needless to say, it was quite a thrilling experience," she adds.
'Mai' revolves around a middle-class mother (Sakshi Tanwar) whose daughter (Wamiqa Gabbi) is run over by a truck right in front of her eyes. Now Sakshi wants to take revenge from those responsible for her daughter's death.
'Mai' will be streaming from April 15 on Netflix.
