Raj Kundra to make acting debut in his biopic based on the infamous porn scandal

Tainted businessman Raj Kundra is all set for his big screen debut on the experiences he went through during his tenure in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in connection with his controversial porn scandal. The makers of the film are in the final stage to present the story of intense and ground-shattering experiences that Raj went through during his tenure in India’s Arthur Road Jail during his alleged involvement in the pornographic content scandal. The Raj Kundra porn scandal was one of the most controversial topics of 2021 which created a stir in the nation.

About the film, a source revealed, “The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail – Arthur Road Jail. The director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, but Raj Kundra will be creatively involved in all aspects – from production to script. It will trace the entire journey of Raj Kundra – from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It’s more of a story from Kundra and family’s point of view.” Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his alleged involvement in the creation and publication of pornographic films. The scandal took place on July 19, 2021. The arrest was made by the Mumbai Crime Branch. The case against Kundra was registered at the Malwani police station on February 4, 2021, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act, and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Post the controversy, Kundra has mantained a low profile.