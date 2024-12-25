Raja Kumari: For me, rapping is more than just creating music

Mumbai, Dec 25 Rapper Raja Kumari, who has lent her voice for the song “Beast” from the Varun Dhawan-starrer “Baby John” said that for her, rapping is more than just creating music and that it is an extension of her.

Raja Kumari has lent her vocal prowess for “Beast” and the music is by Thaman S, which features Varun in a massy avatar.

"I am beyond elated to see the outpouring of love from the audiences. Though I gave my heart and soul to Beast Mode and Baby John's track, the love it’s receiving is overwhelming, and I am filled with gratitude,” said the raptress.

“For me, rapping is more than just creating music. It's an extension of me, and I'm so glad to see the audience loving it to no bounds!" added Raja Kumari.

In 2023, Raja Kumari had crooned for the title track of “Jawan” starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Raja Kumari, whose real name is Svetha Yallapragada Rao is best known for her collaboration with notable artists including Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, Sidhu Moosewala, Knife Party, Fall Out Boy.

Talking about “Baby John”, which is directed by Kalees, it also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna and Jackie Shroff. It is produced by Atlee and is a remake of his 2016 Tamil film Theri.

“Baby John” sees Varun in complete action mode and performing some adrenaline rushing stunts.

“Theri” stars Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Nainika, Radhika Sarathkumar, Rajendran and Mahendran. In the film, a former cop is on a mission to protect his daughter from his past enemies.

The film marked Kumar's second directorial after Raja Rani (2013), whose success impressed Vijay enough to work with the director. Atlee came up with the script, which was an "emotional action thriller film," and a formal announcement was made in September 2014.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor