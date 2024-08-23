Rajesh Kumar Sheds Light On His Character’s Trajectory in Yeh Meri Family S4

Amazon miniTV, Amazon's free video streaming service, recently launched the fourth season of its beloved drama series, Yeh Meri Family. The brand-new season brings back ‘90s nostalgia. Set against the backdrop of monsoon 1995, where every raindrop encapsulates cherished memories, the series revolves around the Awasthi family as they navigate their journey. Yeh Meri Family S4 features an ensemble cast including Juhi Parmar, Hetal Gada, Anngad Raaj, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

Rajesh Kumar, who reprises the character of Sanjay Awasthi, the father of Rishi and Ritika, shed some light on his character’s trajectory in the series. He said, “I think my character has evolved over the course of four seasons. The evolution is evident in his dynamics with Ritika, Neerja, and Rishi. Each of these characters significantly contributes to Sanjay’s growth. I found it responsible for portraying my character Sanjay Awasthi as it was essential to inspire change.”

Rajesh also revealed the USP of the fourth season, sharing, “In this season, the story delves into the nuances of every life back in the ‘90s. Throughout all five episodes, audiences will find the story deeply relatable and nostalgic. This season around, we have highlighted aspects of daily life back in that era which were often overlooked by everyone.”